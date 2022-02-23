Hartlepool motorists warned of A19 overnight closures due to resurfacing work

Resurfacing work is set to take place on the A19 near Stockton-on-Tees from next week.

National Highways will carry out the work on both carriageways between the A139 Norton Interchange and the A689 at Wolviston from Tuesday, March 1.

The northbound carriageway will be closed overnight for three weeks, followed by the southbound for a further three weeks.

All closures take place from Sunday to Friday, between 8pm and 6am.

National Highways Department Representative Ben Dobson has advised people to allow extra time for their journeys.

Mr Dobson said: “This resurfacing will ensure the A19 continues to provide a safe, smooth surface for road users and that this particular section remains consistent with the surface that was laid as part of the neighbouring Norton to Wynyard major upgrade completed last year.

“While the work is carried out, we advise people to allow extra time for their journeys and familiarise themselves with diversion routes before setting off.”

Traffic will be diverted off the A19 at the A139, along Bypass Road and Wolviston Road through Billingham to the A689 Wolviston roundabout where it will head east on the A689 to rejoin the A19, or vice versa.

National Highways has added that the work is weather dependent and new dates will be announced in advance if work need to be rescheduled.

To keep updated with National Highways’ road improvements in the region visit https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-work/yorkshire-and-north-east/

