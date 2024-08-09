Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists are warned to expect delays on Friday afternoon while police escort an “abnormal load” along a major road.

Cleveland Police suggest drivers may want to find an alternative route rather than risk hitting tailbacks on Hartlepool’s A178 Tees Road.

The force said in a statement: “Motorists are being advised that between 2pm and 4pm today (Friday 9th August) police will be escorting an abnormal load as it moves from Huntsman Drive at Seal Sands to Able Seaton Port, Graythorp.

“Whilst this is not anticipated to take the full two hours since it’s a short distance, the load will be slow moving - around 10 miles per hour - so we have allowed plenty of time.

“We’d suggest motorists may wish to find an alternative route or avoid the area in case they experience minor delays.”

