Hartlepool motorists warned to expect diversions as Newport Bridge connecting Stockton and Middlesbrough closes for nearly two months
Newport Bridge, connecting Stockton and Middlesbrough across the River Tees, is a popular route for Hartlepool drivers wishing to avoid the A19.
It will close, however, from Monday, July 8, for around seven weeks for a range of work which includes bridge joint and bearing replacement, new drainage channels and carriageway resurfacing.
Throughout the programme, the A1032 from the Newport roundabout to Portrack interchange will be closed to traffic.
Pedestrian access will continue across the bridge.
From the Portrack interchange, traffic should follow the signed diversion onto the A19 southbound, exit to the A66 eastbound for Middlesbrough and then exit the A66 eastbound to Newport roundabout.
Traffic from the Newport roundabout will be signed via a reverse route.
The project, which in total will be costing around £1.5million, is a joint venture between Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council and Middlesbrough Council.
Further details are available by emailing [email protected].
