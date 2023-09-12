Watch more videos on Shots!

The A19 southbound between Murton and Easington will undergo the “essential” work for around a month from Sunday, September 24.

Overnight closures will be in place on the southbound carriageway between Cold Hesledon and Easington interchanges.

The restrictions will be in place six nights a week from Sundays to Fridays between 8pm and 6am the following morning.

Motorists using the southbound A19 between Murton and Easington are warned to expect delays and diversions for around a month.

The closures, taking place over four weeks, will exclude Saturday nights.

National Highways project manager Michael Morgan said: “Once this has been completed, drivers will notice their journeys become much smoother. This will also improve safety on the route.

“We’re carrying out this work overnight, when traffic levels are at their lightest, to keep any disruption to a minimum. However, we do strongly advise anyone planning to travel on this route to allow extra time for their journeys and follow the signposted diversions – and not their satnavs.”

During the first phase of the work, traffic will be diverted via the B1285, B1432, B1283 and Easington interchange southbound entry slip road. Drivers are then advised to follow existing signs.

In phase 2, which includes the Easington interchange southbound entry slip, drivers will be diverted via the B1285, B1432, A1086, Easington Way, B1320 and Peterlee interchange southbound entry slip before following existing signs.

A daytime 50 miles per hour speed limit will be in place on temporary surfaces.

All work depends on the weather and may be rescheduled in poor conditions.