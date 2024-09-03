Hartlepool rail operator Grand Central announces plans for new and greener trains carrying more passengers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The company, which runs trains from Hartlepool to Sunderland, York and London, said it is “seeking to extend its existing track access rights until 2038”.
This would “unlock investment in new, state-of-the-art trains” to replace Class 180 stock dating back to the turn of the century.
The investment would include bi-mode trains to “cut carbon emissions and provide smoother journeys for passengers”.
Passenger capacity would increase by as much as 20%.
The key extension of track access rights is subject to industry consultation and approval by the Office of Rail and Road Regulation (ORR).
Paul Hutchings, managing director of parent company Arriva Rail Services, said: “This application demonstrates Grand Central’s ongoing dedication to providing rail services for the long-term.
"By investing in new trains, we are ensuring that our customers and communities we serve can continue to benefit from reliable, efficient, and comfortable journeys.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.