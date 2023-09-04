Hartlepool rail operator Northern launches flash sale with tickets as cheap as 50p
The company, which runs services from Hartlepool to Sunderland, Newcastle and Middlesbrough, has released one million 50p tickets, three million £1 tickets and one million £2 tickets.
The sale began on Monday morning and continues until Thursday, September 7, at 6pm.
Tickets are valid for travel between Monday, September 11, and Friday, October 20.
Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “With five million tickets up for grabs, there’s a Flash Sale route and service for everyone, be that for a day out at the weekend or some late-night shopping in town.
“Use the new ‘cheap fare finder’ on our website to bag the date and time that suits you. Tickets are ‘first come, first serve’, once they’re gone, they’re gone.”
All sale tickets must be booked seven days in advance of travel and are available via www.northernrailway.co.uk/sale or by ringing 0800 200 6060.