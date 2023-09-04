News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool rail operator Northern launches flash sale with tickets as cheap as 50p

Rail operator Northern has launched a flash sale with more than five million journeys available from just 50p.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 4th Sep 2023, 09:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 09:04 BST

The company, which runs services from Hartlepool to Sunderland, Newcastle and Middlesbrough, has released one million 50p tickets, three million £1 tickets and one million £2 tickets.

The sale began on Monday morning and continues until Thursday, September 7, at 6pm.

Tickets are valid for travel between Monday, September 11, and Friday, October 20.

Rail operator Northern has launched a ticket sale.Rail operator Northern has launched a ticket sale.
Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “With five million tickets up for grabs, there’s a Flash Sale route and service for everyone, be that for a day out at the weekend or some late-night shopping in town.

“Use the new ‘cheap fare finder’ on our website to bag the date and time that suits you. Tickets are ‘first come, first serve’, once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

All sale tickets must be booked seven days in advance of travel and are available via www.northernrailway.co.uk/sale or by ringing 0800 200 6060.

