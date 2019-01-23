Hartlepool's hospital trust joins forces with autocentre to share winter safety tips

A hospital trust has teamed up with a vehicle servicing, MOT and repairs company to share key winter safety tips for car drivers across their communities.

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust approached IN’n’OUT Autocentres to provide guidance for staff, patients and other community partners about staying safe when the worst of the winter weather arrives, and their team of experts shared their top tips.

Alan Sheppard, director of workforce for the trust said: "Our primary concerns as a healthcare provider is for the safety of both our patients and staff.

"Beyond what we deliver in terms of care – we are always looking to address any possibility of prevention.

"If we can support patients, staff, community partners and beyond to consider their motoring safety whilst on the roads in our region, we are happy to do so.

"Working with an auto centre who can offer simple, but potentially lifesaving tips is just another way of our trust demonstrating our dedication to the people of North Tees and Hartlepool."

The trust will release a series of tips via a social media campaign, with key messages about motor vehicle maintenance and the ‘essentials’ all travelers should have in their vehicles.

Ruth Dalton, head of communications and marketing for the trust said: "At a time when our trust, as well as many others across the region are experiencing winter pressures – we want to offer as much guidance and protection for all of our stakeholders.

"A simple, yet hopefully effective communications campaign such as this could save lives. As a public voice in this region, we must provide the best advice to keep our communities safe."

IN’n’OUT Autocentres which has 30 centres nationwide and have been in operation since 2008 agreed to take part committing to ‘something they could definitely help with’.

From top tips for winter driving to more general motoring and maintenance tips, visit the North Tees and Hartlepool Facebook page to keep up-to-date with the tips offered at: https://www.facebook.com/NorthTeesHpoolNHS/