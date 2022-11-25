News you can trust since 1877
How Hartlepool and Sunderland train services are affected by November 26's Aslef rail strike

Details of how local train services will be affected by the latest rail action have been revealed.

By Gavin Ledwith
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Members of train drivers’ union Aslef are taking industrial action on Saturday, November 26, as part of ongoing nationwide industrial action over pay.

Northern, which runs trains from Sunderland and Hartlepool to both Newcastle and Middlesbrough, has confirmed it will not run any services across its network.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We’re sorry again for the significant disruption and inconvenience this action by Aslef will cause our customers.

Northern will not be running any services in Sunderland and Hartlepool on November 26.

“We all want to see an end to this dispute and hope that a resolution can be found so that we can avoid more disruptive strikes in the future.”

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan insists industrial actions is “the last resort” and a consequence of an offer resembling “a real terms pay cut”.

Grand Central, which runs trains from Sunderland and Hartlepool to York and London, has said its services will run as normal on Saturday.

