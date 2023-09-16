How much money Cleveland Police received for speeding fines in the last year is revealed

Watch more videos on Shots!

The £300,000 figure for 2022-23 was released by Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner.

Middlesbrough councillor Jim Platt had asked Mr Turner how much money in fines was being generated by Cleveland Police and what proportion was being used to pay for the likes of speed awareness courses and road safety measures.

The Conservative PCC said the money received went back into the administration of fines while his own office funded road safety projects.

Speed camera warning signs at Newton Bewley, on the A689, near Hartlepool.

A “long and varied” list of work included educating young people about the dangers and providing information and support to people whose loved ones were victims of serious road accidents.

Mr Turner said: “We have to reduce speeding and this is something I talk to a lot of councillors about.

Mr Turner, who was speaking at a meeting of the Cleveland Police & Crime Panel, which scrutinises his work, also told Cllr Platt the force deployed a mobile speed camera van and was actively tackling the issue when particular streets and roads that were a concern were highlighted.

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police added that 9,009 people were dealt with for speeding offences between April last year and March this year.

From this, 5,351 attended a driver awareness course as an alternative to receiving points on their licence.

A breakdown of where people were caught speeding has still to be released.