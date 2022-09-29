The town’s Northern and Grand Central services will both be affected by the latest industrial action by the RMT and ASLEF.

The unions are both striking on Saturday, October 1, with ASLEF following suit on Wednesday, October 5, and likewise ASLEF on Saturday, October 8.

Northern, which operates services to Newcastle and Middlesbrough, is advising customers across the North of England not to travel on all three days.

Grand Central services will be affected during strike action by the RMT and ASLEF unions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

No Northern services will be able to operate on October 1 and 5 while the action on Saturday, October 8, is expected to bring all but a handful of services to a halt.

A skeleton Northern timetable will be published in due course.

Customers are also urged to check before they travel on Sunday, October 2, and Sunday, October 9, when services cannot start until much later in the morning due to the displacement of trains.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “This is the fourth ‘Do Not Travel’ notice we have been forced to issue this summer due to strike action by the trade unions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We apologise in advance for the significant disruption and inconvenience this action by the RMT and ASLEF unions will cause to our customers.

“As we have previously pledged, we will continue to work towards a resolution to this issue.”

The strike action will also impact Grand Central services between Sunderland, Hartlepool and London Kings Cross.

On Friday, September 30, the 17.30 Sunderland to London Kings Cross train will not run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

No services are set to operate on Saturday, October 1.

A reduced timetable operates on Sunday, October 2, with the 09:50 London Kings Cross to Sunderland train now departing from York at 11:28.

On Wednesday, October 5, Grand Central plans to operate a full timetable.

Its timetable on Saturday, October 8, has still to be confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grand Central customers can request a refund from their point of purchase for disruption to their journey arising from the above strikes or can travel on any other Grand Central service that is operating on September 30, October 1 and October 2.