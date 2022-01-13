How often were rail carriages serving Hartlepool cleaned on average in 2021?

Hard working Northern staff cleaned the rail operator's carriages almost one million times in 2021.

By Newsroom
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 5:37 pm

A total of 952,514 cleans were carried out – the equivalent of cleaning one carriage at least three times every day.

Northern, whose trains serve passengers using Horden, Hartlepool and Seaton Carew stations, is taking extra care to ensure its trains and stations are as clean as possible for its customers.

The rail operator has more than 600 dedicated cleaning staff working on trains and at stations with a particular focus on touch points such as tables, buttons, and toilets.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We know cleanliness, now more than ever, is vitally important for our customers.

"We’ve invested in more cleaning staff than ever before, and our enhanced cleaning regime is designed to protect customers and staff. Our message to our customers is clear, you can travel with Northern with confidence.”

