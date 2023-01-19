Ice warning for Hartlepool as low temperatures continue across North East

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice covering a stretch of the North East coast from Northumberland to Humberside for tonight, Thursday, January 19.

With temperatures forecast to fall as low as 3C overnight, and feeling like -2C with wind chill, the warning is in place from 5pm today to 10am tomorrow, meaning a high likelihood of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The Met Office is urging drivers to make sure they have ice scrapers and de-icer before setting out and be sure to take an in-car phone charger with them in case of break-downs.

The area covered by the warning