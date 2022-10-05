Northern Gas Networks will carry out work around the Burn Road roundabout and the A689 road.

Northern Gas Networks is to carry out essential upgrade work by replacing ageing metal pipework at the roundabout of Burn Road and A689.

Planned in collaboration with Hartlepool Borough Council, the work is set to start on Saturday, October 22, and is expected to last for three weeks.

For the full duration of the work, there will be lane closures on the approach to the roundabout and one westbound on to Burn Road.

Engineers will replace the old pipework with more durable plastic pipes.

Steven Storey, site manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

"However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Hartlepool.”