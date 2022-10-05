Lane closures around busy Hartlepool roundabout as Northern Gas Networks announces three weeks of 'essential' works
Gas works are to be carried out in town which will see some road lane closures.
Northern Gas Networks is to carry out essential upgrade work by replacing ageing metal pipework at the roundabout of Burn Road and A689.
Planned in collaboration with Hartlepool Borough Council, the work is set to start on Saturday, October 22, and is expected to last for three weeks.
For the full duration of the work, there will be lane closures on the approach to the roundabout and one westbound on to Burn Road.
Engineers will replace the old pipework with more durable plastic pipes.
Most Popular
Steven Storey, site manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.
"However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Hartlepool.”
For further information about the work call 0800 0407766 or email [email protected]