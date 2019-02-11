Major Hartlepool road set to be closed over weekend for resurfacing work

Motorists are being warned that road resurfacing work will be carried out this weekend on a section of Easington Road in Hartlepool.

The work will be carried out on part of the southbound section (heading towards the town centre) between Warren Road and the Holdforth Road roundabout.

The work will start on Friday, February 15 at 7pm and be completed by early on the morning of Sunday, February 17.

While the work is being carried out that particular southbound section of road will be closed to traffic and a signposted diversion will be in place along Winterbottom Avenue.

Hartlepool Borough Council apologises for any inconvenience which this essential resurfacing work will cause.