Major Hartlepool roadworks near new 570-home estate are 'causing havoc'

Two-way traffic signals have recently been installed on the A179 between the Hart roundabout and the roundabout near the Tall Ships pub, in Hartlepool, due to major construction works taking place linked to the Upper Warren housing scheme.

As part of the 570-home development, called Hartwell Park, a roundabout is being constructed.

At the latest Hartlepool Borough Council neighbourhood services committee meeting, Councillor Rob Cook, who represents the Hart ward, raised concerns over traffic tailbacks on the road – which is the main route to and from the A19 from the north of the town - with winter approaching.

Roadworks on the A179 in Hartlepool are expected to last months.

Council officers noted it is a “significant project” being delivered which will take “months rather than weeks” although they will try to ensure the traffic management works are completed as soon as possible.

Cllr Cook said concerns had been raised at the latest Hart Parish Council meeting, adding: “At the moment there’s major roundabout works going on for the new development which is causing havoc.

“I’m concerned, obviously with the weather changing the way it is, that we do have some serious concerns over the safety of actually the A179 from the Hart roundabout down to the next roundabout.”

Kieran Bostock, council assistant director for place management, said unfortunately there will be “significant disruption” due to the project although the council will try to control the situation as best it can.

He said: “It is a significant project that’s required to be delivered on that road, so we accept that there is traffic disruption on there.

“We will try and get the traffic management which is on at the moment off as soon as possible and it will be phased road traffic lights, while they do the site clean up work.

“We’ll try and get them off as quick as we can but there will be key building times when we need to get the traffic lights back on again.”

Council plans state “works will be ongoing for several months with various levels of traffic management”.

Traffic queuing through the A179 roadworks.

Bellway is providing 370 homes at the site and Miller Homes 200.