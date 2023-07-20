News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Man taken to hospital after Ford Focus crashes into Welcome to Hartlepool sign on A689

A driver suffered a leg injury after his car collided with a sign on the A689.
By pamela bilalova
Published 20th Jul 2023, 11:40 BST- 1 min read

The incident happened at around 5:35am this morning (July 20) on the A689 Eastbound near to the Welcome to Hartlepool sign.

Cleveland Police said: “A Ford Focus collided with the sign, leaving the male driver, aged 35, with an injury to his leg. He was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees for treatment.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and people with dash cam footage of the incident to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 142856.

Police are appealing for witnesses of the collision to come forward.Police are appealing for witnesses of the collision to come forward.
Police are appealing for witnesses of the collision to come forward.
Most Popular

Footage can also be uploaded here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/appeal-after-collision-on-a689-towards-hartlepool

Related topics:HartlepoolCleveland Police