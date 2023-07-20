Man taken to hospital after Ford Focus crashes into Welcome to Hartlepool sign on A689
The incident happened at around 5:35am this morning (July 20) on the A689 Eastbound near to the Welcome to Hartlepool sign.
Cleveland Police said: “A Ford Focus collided with the sign, leaving the male driver, aged 35, with an injury to his leg. He was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees for treatment.”
Officers are now appealing for witnesses and people with dash cam footage of the incident to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 142856.
Footage can also be uploaded here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/appeal-after-collision-on-a689-towards-hartlepool