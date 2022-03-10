Durham Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a serious collision near Easington on Tuesday night (March 8), which left a man in his late thirties with head injuries.

The collision, which involved a pedestrian and a white Dacia Stepway, happened on the B1280 between Haswell and South Hetton at around 6.30pm.

It is believed the vehicle was travelling along the road towards Haswell when it collided with the pedestrian.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information after a serious collision on Tuesday night (March 8).

Durham Police have said that a man in his late thirties was taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough with serious head injuries.

Officers are now keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident number 339 of March 8.

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.