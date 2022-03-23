Met Office issues Yellow Weather Warning for fog for parts of the North East
Motorists are being warned to take care after a Yellow Weather Warning has been issued for dense fog patches across the region.
The warning, which is in place until 9.30am this morning (March 23), has been issued for Sunderland, Hartlepool and Durham.
A statement on the Met Office’s website said: “Dense fog patches have formed overnight with visibility less than 100m expected in places at first on Wednesday morning. The fog is expected to clear by mid-morning.”
The statement added this could lead to the potential for “slower journey times with delays to bus and train services”.
The warning also highlighted possible delays or cancellations to flights.
Once the fog clears, the rest of the day is expected to be another fine Spring day with clear skies and sunshine.