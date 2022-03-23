Met Office issues Yellow Weather Warning for fog for parts of the North East

The warning, which is in place until 9.30am this morning (March 23), has been issued for Sunderland, Hartlepool and Durham.

A statement on the Met Office’s website said: “Dense fog patches have formed overnight with visibility less than 100m expected in places at first on Wednesday morning. The fog is expected to clear by mid-morning.”

The statement added this could lead to the potential for “slower journey times with delays to bus and train services”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A weather warning for fog has been issued for parts of the North East.

The warning also highlighted possible delays or cancellations to flights.

Once the fog clears, the rest of the day is expected to be another fine Spring day with clear skies and sunshine.

A message from the editor:

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.