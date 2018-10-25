Motorists face three weeks of potential disruption during Hartlepool gasworks

Motorists are being warned of three weeks of potential disruption during gas works in Hartlepool.

From Monday, three-way temporary traffic lights will be in place on Elwick Road at the junction of Park Road.

It is part of a 14-week project that began this week by Northern Gas Networks to replace 2.6km of existing metal gas pipes with more durable plastic ones.

The gas distributor says the ageing metal gas main has required several repairs in recent years and its replacement will ensure the safe and reliable supply to customers in the area for years.

Northern Gas Networks says the work has been carefully planned in conjunction with Hartlepool Borough Council to minimise any disruption.

Neil Smith, site manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We have been working closely with Hartlepool Borough Council to carefully plan these works and will be doing all we can to minimise disruption to customers.

“We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience customers may encounter and thank everyone for their support as we work to complete this project as safely and quickly as possible.”

The temporary traffic lights will replace the existing lights at the junction for approximately three weeks.

Customer care officers have been making local residents and businesses aware of the project, while on-site signage will advise motorists of the work taking place.

Businesses in the area will remain open as usual throughout the project.

For further information about the project contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 0407766 or email: customercare@northerngas.co.uk.