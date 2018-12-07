Motorists in Hartlepool are being warned of two roadworks schemes being launched next week

Drivers are warned of two upcoming lots of roadworks in Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Borough Council say the work will be carried out at night to minimise disruption to motorists.

On the Headland, the section of Northgate between Darlington Street and Corporation Road will be closed between 7pm and 3am on four separate nights - Monday, December 10 to Thursday, December 13 – to enable resurfacing to be carried out.

A signposted diversion will be in operation.

The businesses along the affected stretch of road will be open as normal and pedestrian access to them will be maintained.

Meanwhile, on King Oswy Drive, the ‘D’ island and a nearby small section of West View Road will be resurfaced on the night of Thursday, December 13 to Friday, December 14 between 7pm and 3am.

While the work is being carried out there will be a combination of a road closure and signposted diversion plus temporary traffic lights.

The council apologises for any inconvenience which the work may cause and thanks people in advance for their patience.