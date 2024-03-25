Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The southbound side of the dual carriageway will be resurfaced between the junctions of the A181 Wellfield Interchange and the A179 at Sheraton.

Highways chiefs have announced that, to keep drivers and the workforce safe while the work is carried out, a series of overnight closures will be in place from Tuesday, April 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road will be closed overnight between 8pm and 6am the following morning, each night except for Saturdays.

Work will take place on the A19 southbound at Sheraton overnight from Tuesday, April 2.

Weather permitting, the work is expected to take up to six weeks and during the day a 50mph speed limit will be in place.

Diversions will be in place and National Highways is advising drivers to allow extra time for journeys.

National Highways Project Manager Michael Morgan said: “We’re carrying out this work overnight, when traffic levels are at their lightest, to keep any disruption to a minimum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, we do strongly advise anyone planning to travel on this route to allow extra time for their journeys and follow the signposted diversions – and not their satnavs.”

Drivers will be diverted through Peterlee via the B1320 Burnhope Way, Surtees Road and Yoden Way to Horden.

They should then travel via the A1086 to the A179 and re-join the A19 at the Sheraton Interchange.