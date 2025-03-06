Latest figures show that Hartlepool Railway Station is currently one of the worst performing nationwide in terms of cancellations.

Nearly one in every 10 scheduled services expected to stop between January 5-February 1 was affected.

The 9.90% figure – out of a total number of 1,566 trains – was the ninth worst in the country according to statistics released by the Office for Road and Rail.

Train bosses say the “higher than normal level of cancellations” is down to “staff sickness and several trains requiring maintenance work”.

They also stress that cancellation levels have reduced in recent weeks.

Both Northern and Grand Central trains stop at Hartlepool Railway Station.

A spokesperson for Northern, which manages the station and runs the majority of services here, said: “We are delivering our plan to improve performance and provide customers across the North of England with a reliable service.

“Addressing the underlying issue of conductor availability is our number one priority and we are working to secure a new agreement that will mean we are no longer reliant on them volunteering to work Sundays.

“We are also working to reduce sickness levels by helping staff return to work as well as introducing state-of-the-art simulators to accelerate our training programme and planning to make the largest ever investment in our fleet by introducing up to 450 new trains.”

Seaton Carew Railway Station, meanwhile, recorded a 6.06% cancellation rate out of 941 scheduled services over the same period.

Further north, Horden Railway Station had 6.17% of its 972 trains cancelled.

Ince and Elton Railway Station, in Cheshire, had the highest percentage of cancellations with 22.83% of its 92 services failing to arrive.

At the other end of the scale, more than 30 stations had no services cancelled although only four of them were expecting more than 1,000 trains to stop across the period.

Neighbouring Mistley and Wrabness stations, in Essex, saw none of their 1,131 services cancelled.