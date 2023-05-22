New footbridge installed in £12m Hartlepool railway station upgrade as Northern hopes to boost services during Tall Ships Races
A £12million revamp of Hartlepool Railway Station has taken another big step towards completion amid hopes that services will be bolstered during the Tall Ships Races.
A new footbridge has been put in place by contractors Story as part of work to bring the opposite side of the current platform back into use.
The station’s disused platform 3 was earlier demolished as part of the redevelopment on behalf of Network Rail and Tees Valley Combined Authority, which has provided funding for the project.
A lift is also being installed for people with pushchairs and mobility issues.
Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern, said: “We are planning an uplift in services at Hartlepool once work at the station is complete.
"We are currently in the planning process and more details will be available later in the year.”
Northern said it is also looking to “strengthen services” along the Durham coast for Hartlepool’s Tall Ships Races in July.
Ms Peters added: “Our timetable bid is currently awaiting approval from Network Rail and more details will be released shortly.”
The station has remained open during the extensive work.
Chris Ralph, scheme project manager for Story Contracting, previously said: “We’re proud to be supporting Network Rail and TVCA in the delivery of the upgrades at Hartlepool Station.
“The works to improve the station for local people, will include community benefits such as providing step-free access to the platforms to enhance the journey experience for those with impaired mobility or travelling with children, luggage or bikes.”