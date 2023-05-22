A new footbridge has been put in place by contractors Story as part of work to bring the opposite side of the current platform back into use.

The station’s disused platform 3 was earlier demolished as part of the redevelopment on behalf of Network Rail and Tees Valley Combined Authority, which has provided funding for the project.

A lift is also being installed for people with pushchairs and mobility issues.

Hartlepool Railway Station and the new foot bridge. Picture by FRANK REID

Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern, said: “We are planning an uplift in services at Hartlepool once work at the station is complete.

"We are currently in the planning process and more details will be available later in the year.”

The new bridge will enable the disused station platform to be used. Picture by FRANK REID

Northern said it is also looking to “strengthen services” along the Durham coast for Hartlepool’s Tall Ships Races in July.

Ms Peters added: “Our timetable bid is currently awaiting approval from Network Rail and more details will be released shortly.”

The station has remained open during the extensive work.

Chris Ralph, scheme project manager for Story Contracting, previously said: “We’re proud to be supporting Network Rail and TVCA in the delivery of the upgrades at Hartlepool Station.