New image of how Hartlepool Railway Station will look after second platform is reopened

It has been announced that work will start later this year and the new platform is due to be open in time for next year’s Tall Ships Races in July.

The project will see the railway station’s redundant second platform brought back into use with new lifts and a footbridge installed as shown on a new artist’s impression.

The £12 million boost has come from the Department for Transport as part of £310 million secured by Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen in last October’s Budget to improve public transport.

An artist's impression of the redeveloped Hartlepool Railway Station with a second platform and new footbridge.

Hartlepool railway station is the busiest single platform station in the UK dealing with 650,000 passengers a year.

Hartlepool council leader Councillor Shane Moore said the new second platform will be a huge benefit to people and businesses.

He said: “I am delighted that we have been able to secure this funding from government so that we can make our plans to make our railway station fit for the 21st Century.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen (left) and Hartlepool Borough Council leader Cllr Shane Moore at Hartlepool Railway Station.

"Next year we will see the Tall Ships return to Hartlepool and having the new platform open for it will mean people visiting from across the region and further afield will see Hartlepool at its best.”

Mayor Houchen added: “2022 is our year of construction and I am pleased that after a huge amount of work by Shane and his team we will soon have spades in the ground at Hartlepool Railway Station to reintroduce the second platform and boost capacity.

“For a long as I can remember local people in Hartlepool have been crying out for the second platform to be brought back into to use, and I’m delighted that we can now make this a reality."

Mayor Houchen and Cllr Moore said the station is a major part of the region’s rail network with direct services between London and Sunderland, and is a vital interchange on the Durham Coast rail line connecting Middlesbrough and Newcastle with destinations across Teesside and the wider North-East.

Hartlepool will be a host port for the Tall Ships Races between July 6 and 9.

