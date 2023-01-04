New Year travel misery for region’s rail passengers as Network Rail undertakes upgrade works

Over five consecutive weekends, starting on Saturday, January 14, and ending on Sunday, February 12, trains will terminate at York when travelling from the south or Newcastle for passengers travelling from the north.

LNER plans to run just one train per hour between the two cities, using a diversion which will add around an hour to the journey.

A replacement bus service will also be in place.

LNER trains are one of the providers set to be impacted by upgrade works near Durham.

Ben Simkin, regional director for the North East and Scotland at rail operator CrossCountry, said: “We appreciate our customers’ patience while this important engineering works takes place.

"The works will improve reliability for customers travelling through the region.

"There will be replacement buses between York and Newcastle on these weekends and we ask that customers check the website and allow extra time for their journeys.”

The region's rail passengers face further travel disruption due to upgrade works near Durham.

The £6 million project will see ten points in and around Durham renewed, as well as 100 metres of track replaced.

The work will also see the upgrading of signalling equipment and improvements to some platforms in Durham Station.

Paul Rutter, route director for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said: “The work we’re doing in and around Durham will help boost reliability and provide smoother journeys for passengers.

“To allow the work to take place safely, there will be significant changes to services for five consecutive weekends, so we’d urge passengers to plan ahead via National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator.”

A statement on behalf of all train operators on the East Coast route added: “We’re asking people to check before they travel to, from or through Durham Station while important upgrade work takes place.

“Our best advice is to plan ahead and allow extra time to compete your journey.”

The disruption will cause further misery for the region’s passengers who have already been hit by ongoing rail strikes and the recent closure of Sunderland Station due to flooding.

The dates affected include:

Saturday, January 14, and Sunday, January 15

Saturday, January 21, and Sunday, January 22

Saturday, January 28, and Sunday, January 29

Saturday, February 4, and Sunday, February 5

Saturday, February 11, and Sunday, February 12

Network Rail is also warning passengers travelling the on East Coast Main Line on Saturday, January 7, and Sunday, January 8 – the weekend before the Durham works – to prepare for disruption and to “plan ahead” due to ongoing industrial action (Saturday January 7) and improvement works taking place at St Neots, south of Peterborough.

This will affect passengers travelling to and from London King’s Cross to Sunderland, Newcastle and Durham.

During this time, a reduced LNER service will start and terminate at St Neots or Peterborough, with rail replacement coaches between St Neots and Bedford, where passengers can connect to Thameslink services to or from London St Pancras.