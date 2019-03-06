Newcastle Airport is named best in Europe for second year in a row

Newcastle International has been named the best airport of its size in Europe for the second year running.

The accolade for Newcastle International Airport came from the Airports Council International, for facilities serving between five million and 15 million passengers a year.

Almost 5.5 million passengers passed through the doors of Newcastle International Airport last year.

The Airport Service Quality award (ASQ), which was voted for by passengers, looked closely at the levels of customer service, investment in infrastructure and general ambiance.

Nick Jones, chief executive officer at Newcastle Airport, said: “It’s fantastic to have been given this award for the second year in a row – and especially pleasing to know that this was voted for by our passengers.

“The friendly and welcoming team at ‘Your Airport’ go above and beyond to provide an extremely high level of customer service - so I am pleased to see that their hard work has been rewarded.

“Last year we continued to invest in new technology and infrastructure, and it is excellent to see these improvements are delivering an award-winning experience for our passengers.”

Coun Iain Malcolm, leader of South Tyneside Council and chairman of Newcastle International Airport, added: “This is a real vote of confidence in Newcastle International Airport.

“By putting travellers at the heart of the business and continuing to invest in passenger services, the airport continues to go from strength to strength.

“Newcastle International Airport is of pivotal importance, providing a key gateway to the region and generating millions of pounds for the local economy.

“I’m delighted that the airport and the commitment of its team are being recognised in this way.”

ASQ is the only global airport survey based on measuring passengers’ satisfaction taken while they are at the airport.

Some 650,000 passengers per year are interviewed prior to boarding their flight and asked to rate their satisfaction with the airport’s services.

Newcastle International Airport, which is owned by seven local authorities and AMP Capital, supports 18,900 jobs, including 3,500 onsite.

Almost five and a half million customers passed through its doors last year - the highest number in more than a decade.

Last year, it developed the ‘NCL AIRPORT’ app, which allows customers to book car parking, lounge access and Security Fast Track, with all their bookings saved in one place.

Passengers can receive real-time flight updates and alerts, book flights to more than 80 direct destinations and access pre-travel information and advice.