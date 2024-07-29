Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people have been taken to hospital after a road traffic collision on the outskirts of Hartlepool.

Emergency services attended the A689 westbound at Greatham at around 3pm on Monday, July 29.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the junction of the A689 and High Street in Greatham at 3.12pm this afternoon (29 July).

"We dispatched two ambulance crews and a clinical team leader. We have treated and transported one patient to James Cook Hospital and a second patient to North Tees Hospital."

It is not known how many vehicles have been involved, but police closed the westbound carriageway from Dalton Back Lane to The Blue Bells pub at Newton Bewley.

It was still closed during rush hour at 4.45pm on Monday as police asked drivers to use alternative routes.