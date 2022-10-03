Northbound A19 reopens after lorry sheds load of bricks on carriageway

National Highways North East Tweeted shortly before 8am today, Monday, October 3, that one lane of the carriageway was closed between the A179 and the A181 near Sheraton.

Officers from Durham Constabulary were at the scene but the incident had caused tailbacks for four miles and delays of 30 minutes.

The carriageway was later closed completely to allow the bricks to be transferred to another vehicle so that the lorry could be recovered.

Diversions were put in place for drivers heading north.

The road reopened shortly after 12.30pm.