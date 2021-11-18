One man taken to hospital with head injury following Hartlepool A689 collision
One man has been taken to hospital with a head injury following a collision between a car and a cyclist on the A689 which has been partially closed northbound.
The North East Ambulance Service has confirmed that one man has been taken to James Cook hospital with a head injury following a collision on the A689 this morning, November 18.
Cleveland Police say the road is “likely to be closed for a number of hours”.
Officers received a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedal cycle at 5.43am on this morning.
Police have closed the A689 northbound from the roundabout with the exit to Brenda Road up to Thomlinson Road following the incident.
The force are asking drivers to find an alternative route as it is “likely to be closed for a number of hours”.
