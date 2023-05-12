Emergency services were called to the A689 between Newton Bewley and Wolviston following reports of a collision between an Audi and a Skoda.

One person was trapped and had to be extricated by fire brigade personnel.

Cleveland Police has said injuries “were not life-threatening”.

The North East Ambulance Service was called to a collision on the A689.

The North East Ambulance Service confirmed one person was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees in Stockton.

A NEAS spokesperson said: "We were called at 19:52 to a road traffic collision on Stockton Road, Newton Bewley. We sent three emergency ambulances, one clinical team leader and one specialist paramedic. One patient was taken to University Hospital of North Tees."

The incident happened at around 7.50pm on Monday, May 8, near The Blue Bells.