One person taken to hospital after Audi and Skoda collide on A689
One person had to be freed from a car after a two-vehicle collision near Hartlepool.
Emergency services were called to the A689 between Newton Bewley and Wolviston following reports of a collision between an Audi and a Skoda.
One person was trapped and had to be extricated by fire brigade personnel.
Cleveland Police has said injuries “were not life-threatening”.
The North East Ambulance Service confirmed one person was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees in Stockton.
A NEAS spokesperson said: "We were called at 19:52 to a road traffic collision on Stockton Road, Newton Bewley. We sent three emergency ambulances, one clinical team leader and one specialist paramedic. One patient was taken to University Hospital of North Tees."
The incident happened at around 7.50pm on Monday, May 8, near The Blue Bells.
Three fire engines from Hartlepool, Stockton and Billingham attended the incident and crews remained at the scene until 9.44pm.