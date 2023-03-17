One person taken to hospital after collision in Belle Vue Way in Hartlepool
Paramedics were called to a road traffic incident in Hartlepool on Friday afternoon.
The incident happened on the A689 just after 4pm on Friday, March 17.
The North East Ambulance (NEAS) attended and took one patient to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees.
Another person made their own way to hospital.
A NEAS spokesperson said: "We received a call at 16:08 to a road traffic incident on the A689 at the junction of Belle Vue Way in Hartlepool.
"We sent a clinical team leader, a rapid response paramedic and an emergency ambulance crew, who transported one patient to North Tees hospital. A second patient made their own way to hospital."