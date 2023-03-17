News you can trust since 1877
One person taken to hospital after collision in Belle Vue Way in Hartlepool

Paramedics were called to a road traffic incident in Hartlepool on Friday afternoon.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 17th Mar 2023, 17:50 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 17:51 GMT

The incident happened on the A689 just after 4pm on Friday, March 17.

The North East Ambulance (NEAS) attended and took one patient to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees.

Another person made their own way to hospital.

One person was taken to hospital following the incident.
A NEAS spokesperson said: "We received a call at 16:08 to a road traffic incident on the A689 at the junction of Belle Vue Way in Hartlepool.

"We sent a clinical team leader, a rapid response paramedic and an emergency ambulance crew, who transported one patient to North Tees hospital. A second patient made their own way to hospital."

Hartlepool