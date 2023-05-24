Patient taken to hospital after car flips on its roof in Hartlepool’s Fordyce Road

Paramedics, fire crews and police officers attended the scene after the alarm was raised at around 2.20pm on Wednesday (May 24).

One person was taken to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees for further treatment.

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 2.23pm this afternoon (Wednesday 24 May) to reports of a road traffic incident on Fordyce Road in Hartlepool. We dispatched one ambulance crew and a clinical team leader. One patient was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees for further treatment."

Cleveland Fire Brigade confirmed they were called to the incident at 2.27pm. Two fire engines from Hartlepool attended the scene and assisted the ambulance service, before handing the incident over to the police.

The Fire Service added: “Crews made the scene safe again and left by 14.45pm.”

