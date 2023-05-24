News you can trust since 1877
Patient taken to hospital after car flips on its roof in Hartlepool’s Fordyce Road

Emergency services were called to Fordyce Road following reports of a one-vehicle collision.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 24th May 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 16:28 BST

Paramedics, fire crews and police officers attended the scene after the alarm was raised at around 2.20pm on Wednesday (May 24).

One person was taken to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees for further treatment.

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 2.23pm this afternoon (Wednesday 24 May) to reports of a road traffic incident on Fordyce Road in Hartlepool. We dispatched one ambulance crew and a clinical team leader. One patient was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees for further treatment."

One person was taken to hospital following the incident.
One person was taken to hospital following the incident.
Cleveland Fire Brigade confirmed they were called to the incident at 2.27pm. Two fire engines from Hartlepool attended the scene and assisted the ambulance service, before handing the incident over to the police.

The Fire Service added: “Crews made the scene safe again and left by 14.45pm.”

The Mail has approached Cleveland Police for a comment.

