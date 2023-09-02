Pedestrian taken to hospital with head injury after collision in Hartlepool
Cleveland Police have said a pedestrian was taken to hospital with a head injury after a collision with a black Mercedes A45 on Duke Street’s junction with Hart Lane.
Officers are now appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.
The force said in a statement: “Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information following a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Hartlepool.
“The collision occurred at around midnight on Sunday 27th August on the Hart Lane junction of Duke Street in Hartlepool.
“A black coloured Mercedes A45 collided with a pedestrian who was taken to James Cook University Hospital with a head injury.
“Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 171727.
“Footage can be uploaded here: https://orlo.uk/cod1e”