Pedestrian taken to hospital with head injury after collision in Hartlepool

Cleveland Police have said a pedestrian was taken to hospital with a head injury after a collision with a black Mercedes A45 on Duke Street’s junction with Hart Lane.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said in a statement: “Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information following a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Hartlepool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police say a pedestrian was taken to hospital following the incident.

“The collision occurred at around midnight on Sunday 27th August on the Hart Lane junction of Duke Street in Hartlepool.

“A black coloured Mercedes A45 collided with a pedestrian who was taken to James Cook University Hospital with a head injury.

“Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 171727.