Police appeal for information after man dies in crash on A19
Police are appealing for information after a man died in a road collision on the A19 in County Durham.
The one-vehicle collision, which involved a silver BMW X3, happened at 8.43pm on Friday, October 29, on the A19 southbound carriageway near the Dalton Park slip road.
Emergency CPR was carried out on the man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene.
It has since reopened.
A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 8.45pm.
"We dispatched a doctor, a paramedic ambulance, two HART (hazardous area response team) crews and a clinical officer to attend a patient with serious injuries.”
Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision, or who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident.
Call Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting incident number 464.