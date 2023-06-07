Police attend after Mercedes collides with three vehicles in Hartlepool's Owton Manor Lane
Police attended the scene in Hartlepool after a car collided with three parked cars.
The incident happened on Owton Manor Lane by the shopping parade at lunchtime on Tuesday, June 6.
Luckily, nobody was injured, and police said no one was arrested.
Pictures from the scene showed one of the vehicles involved was a Toyota Aygo and the Mercedes suffered substantial front end damage.
Police said: “It was reported at 12.23pm involving a Mercedes which collided with three unoccupied parked cars.
"No one was injured and no one was arrested.”