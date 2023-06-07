Police attend after Mercedes collides with three vehicles in Hartlepool's Owton Manor Lane

The incident happened on Owton Manor Lane by the shopping parade at lunchtime on Tuesday, June 6.

Cleveland Police said a silver Mercedes collided with three parked cars.

Luckily, nobody was injured, and police said no one was arrested.

Police at the scene of the collision on Owton Manor Lane on Tuesday.

Pictures from the scene showed one of the vehicles involved was a Toyota Aygo and the Mercedes suffered substantial front end damage.

Police said: “It was reported at 12.23pm involving a Mercedes which collided with three unoccupied parked cars.

"No one was injured and no one was arrested.”