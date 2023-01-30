Police called after Renault Clio collides with central reservation on A19
Officers were called to the A19 between Seaham and Easington after reports of a three-vehicle collision.
The incident happened just before 8am on Monday (January 30).
Durham Police said: “We received reports of a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the A19 Southbound between Seaham and Easington at around 7.45am this morning (January 30).
“The incident involved a black Renault Clio which collided with the central reservation. A Land Rover and Mercedes were also involved.
“No one is believed to have been injured and the Clio will be recovered.”