The incident happened between the A19 (Northbound) slip road and the A1086 at around 12pm.

Durham Constabulary confirmed on Thursday (November 3) that a man in his sixties was pronounced dead at the scene.

He is believed to have suffered a medical episode while driving.

Durham Constabulary said: “A man has sadly died following a collision on the A19 yesterday.

“Police were called just after 12.05pm yesterday to a one-vehicle collision involving a Kia Sportage on the northbound slip road near Little Thorpe.

“Specialist paramedics also attended, but tragically the driver – a man in his sixties - was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The man is believed to have suffered a medical episode while driving.”

The North East Ambulance Service have confirmed they have also attended the incident.

A spokesperson said: "We received a call at 12.19pm this afternoon to reports of an incident on the A19 near Easington, Peterlee. We dispatched one ambulance crew and two specialist paramedics."

