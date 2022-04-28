Police on the scene as road traffic collision is causing delays on the A19 near Hartlepool

The collision took place on Thursday, April 28, on the northbound carriageway close to Elwick Village between the A689 and A179 junctions.

The incident is causing delays and motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible.

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “There was a road traffic collision reported at 2.20pm which is blocking one lane. There are no injuries and police officers are on scene.”

