Relief for road users as lengthy roadworks on Hartlepool's Catcote Road finally complete
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A main road in Hartlepool is completely open again after a lengthy closure.
Catcote Road reopened on Monday, September 2, after being shut around Browning Avenue and Masefield Road since July 24 for resurfacing.
It required the road surface to be fully dug up and relaid.
During the work, drivers were required to follow a diversion via Elwick Road, Baden Street and Oxford Road.
Despite the lengthy closure, it means the work has been completed in time for start of the new school term.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.