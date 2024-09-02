Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A main road in Hartlepool is completely open again after a lengthy closure.

Catcote Road reopened on Monday, September 2, after being shut around Browning Avenue and Masefield Road since July 24 for resurfacing.

It required the road surface to be fully dug up and relaid.

During the work, drivers were required to follow a diversion via Elwick Road, Baden Street and Oxford Road.

Despite the lengthy closure, it means the work has been completed in time for start of the new school term.