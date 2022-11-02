No Northern trains are due to operate in the North East on Saturday, November 5, Monday, November 7, and Wednesday, November 9, in the latest industrial action by the RMT union.

The train company has issued a ‘do not travel’ warning for these days.

All Grand Central services, including those on the popular London King’s Cross to Hartlepool and Sunderland, have been cancelled on the Saturday, with a reduced timetable expected on the other days.

No Northern train are set to run in the North East on the latest RMT strike days.

It is part of a long-running dispute between rail unions and employers over pay, jobs and conditions.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We apologise again for the significant disruption and inconvenience this action by the RMT will cause to our customers.

“We all want to see an end to this dispute and hope that discussions between the industry and trade unions will lead to a resolution soon so that we can avoid more disruptive strikes in the future.”

Due to the impact the strikes will have on operations, Northern is also advising customers to check before they travel on Sunday, November 6, Tuesday, November 8, and Thursday, November 10, when services will not start until much later in the morning.

Grand Central runs services between Sunderland and London Kings Cross and stop at Hartlepool.

There will be no rail replacement buses on strike days for Northern services in the North East and some stations may be closed or have reduced hours.

A previously announced strike day for Thursday, November 3, has been cancelled by the RMT and so Northern and Grand Central trains will operate as usual.

Some Grand Central services will also see disruption this weekend. Friday’s 17.30 Sunderland to King’s Cross journey has been cancelled.

And a reduced timetable will run on Sunday with extended journey times due to planned engineering works.

Grand Central says it expects to run a reduced strike timetable on Monday, November 7, and Wednesday, November 9, which should be confirmed four days in advance.

Passengers with tickets for the Saturday can use them on the day before and for two days after the date of travel, or request a refund.

