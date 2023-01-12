News you can trust since 1877
Road traffic collision reported in Hartlepool on the A689 as emergency services on the scene

There are reports of a road traffic collision in Hartlepool with emergency services in attendance.

By Neil Fatkin
1 hour ago - 1 min read

A social media post from Hartlepool News and Alerts said: “There have been reports of a road traffic collision on the A689 near the Burn Road roundabout. The emergency services are on scene.

" Avoid the area if possible.”

Cleveland Police and the North East Ambulance Service have been contacted and we are awaiting further details.

