The Highway Maintenance Programme is made up of those most in need of repair based on inspections and requests from councillors and residents.

Works will range from full reconstruction to resurfacing and repairs.

Here are all of the roads due to be addressed in the first year of 2024/2025 which will total £1.5m.

Please note, not all photos show the precise locations of where the works will take place and dates are still to be confirmed.

1 . A689 £155,00 is set to be spent on works on the A689 around the approach to Claxton Beck. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Burn Road £40,000 is due to be spent improving Burn Road near Tesco. Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

3 . Raby Road £28,000 will be spent on a section of Raby Road. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4 . Old Cemetery Road £21,000 of maintenance will be carried out in a section of Old Cemetery Road. Photo: Mail Photo Sales