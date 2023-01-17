Signaling problem means train delays for Sunderland and Hartlepool
There are delays for rail passengers in Sunderland and Hartlepool today, after a signaling problem.
National Rail has Tweeted that there are delays to some services while others have been cancelled entirely this morning, Tuesday, January 17, following an issue near Sunderland.
Although the problem has now been rectified, it is causing knock-on disruption to Northern and Grand Central services, with some trains cancelled and others subject to delays of up to 60 minutes.
Disruption is expected to last until around 8.30am. Metro services are unaffected.