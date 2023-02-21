News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Stretch of A179 in Hartlepool partly closed following gas escape

A stretch of a busy Hartlepool road is closed for emergency gas works.

By Mark Payne
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Highway chiefs at Hartlepool Borough Council have advised that Powlett Road in the Dyke House area is currently closed westbound between Marina Way and Milbank Road.

The emergency closure started on Monday, February 20, and is due to last until Friday, February 24.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is because of an escape of gas in the area.

Powlett Road is closed between Milbank Road and Marina Way. Photo: Google
Most Popular

Northern Gas Networks can be contacted about the work on 03700 500792 or 08000407766.

Read More
Calls for urgent ban on remote control of driverless cars from overseas
HartlepoolHartlepool Borough Council