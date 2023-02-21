Stretch of A179 in Hartlepool partly closed following gas escape
A stretch of a busy Hartlepool road is closed for emergency gas works.
Highway chiefs at Hartlepool Borough Council have advised that Powlett Road in the Dyke House area is currently closed westbound between Marina Way and Milbank Road.
The emergency closure started on Monday, February 20, and is due to last until Friday, February 24.
It is because of an escape of gas in the area.
Northern Gas Networks can be contacted about the work on 03700 500792 or 08000407766.