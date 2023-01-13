Petrol prices are the lowest they have been in months – here are the cheapest stations to fill up in Hartlepool.

There has been good news for drivers at the start of the year as petrol prices dropped below £1.50 a litre for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine last February.

Fuel prices soared throughout the first half of 2022 as Russia’s aggression caused worldwide fears over the supply of oil, driving up the price of fuel.

However, experts say that prices have settled as alternatives to Russian oil have been found, helping bring down the price at the pumps.

Prices are expected to climb slightly again in March when the temporary fuel duty cut comes to an end.

Here, we reveal the latest prices of unleaded litres of petrol across Hartlepool, according to PetrolPrices.com.

Please note prices may fluctuate over time.

1. ASDA, Marina Way ASDA, in Marina Way, is the cheapest place to buy petrol in Hartlepool. Petrol cost 144.7p per litre on January 12.

2. Morrisons, Clarence Road Morrisons in Clarence Road is one of the cheapest places to buy petrol in Hartlepool. It cost 145.7p per litre on January 12.

3. Morrisons, Belle Vue Way The next cheapest petrol station is Morrisons in Belle Vue Way, where petrol also cost 145.7p per litre on January 12.

4. Tesco Extra, Belle Vue Way The next cheapest petrol station in Hartlepool is at Tesco Extra on Belle Vue Way, where petrol cost 145.9p per litre on January 11.