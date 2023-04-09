News you can trust since 1877
Three adults and child treated at scene after two-vehicle collision in Hartlepool

Emergency services were called to Stockton Road following a two-vehicle collision.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 9th Apr 2023, 13:43 BST- 1 min read

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) dispatched a rapid response paramedic who treated three adults and a child at the scene.

The incident happened at around 2.20pm on Saturday (April 8) near Owton Manor Lane.

NEAS said: “We dispatched a rapid response paramedic who checked over and treated three adults and a child, all with minor injuries. No-one needed to be taken to hospital.”

Paramedics were called to the incident.Paramedics were called to the incident.
