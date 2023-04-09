Three adults and child treated at scene after two-vehicle collision in Hartlepool
Emergency services were called to Stockton Road following a two-vehicle collision.
The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) dispatched a rapid response paramedic who treated three adults and a child at the scene.
The incident happened at around 2.20pm on Saturday (April 8) near Owton Manor Lane.
NEAS said: “We dispatched a rapid response paramedic who checked over and treated three adults and a child, all with minor injuries. No-one needed to be taken to hospital.”