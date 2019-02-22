Traffic: Five-vehicle crash on A19 at Sunderland cleared

A crash involving five vehicles on the A19 northbound in Sunderland has been cleared.

Tailbacks reached the Herrington Interchange following a crash on the A19 northbound near the A1231 this morning at around 6.40am.

The road has now been cleared after both lane one and three were blocked by the accident earlier this morning.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said earlier: "Traffic delay on the A19 northbound just prior to the A1231, due to a five vehicle collision, Police are currently dealing with incident."