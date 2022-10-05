TRAFFIC UPDATE: A19 northbound near Easington reopens following two vehicle collision

The A19 northbound between the A1086 and the A182 has reopened following a collision between two lorries at 7.50am this morning, Wednesday, October 5.

Emergency services attended the scene as both lorries were recovered. Durham Constabulary has confirmed that nobody was injured in the incident.

The incident caused long delays as traffic was diverted away from the scene earlier today.

National Highways North East tweeted: “The #A19 northbound between #A1086 and #A182 near #Easington is now OPEN following an earlier collision.

“Thank you for your patience.”

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson added: “Police were called at 7.50am this morning (October 5) to reports of a two vehicle collision on the A19, northbound near Easington.

“Thankfully nobody was injured in the incident and both lorry’s involved are currently being recovered.”

The A19 northbound was closed this morning.