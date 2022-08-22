TRAFFIC UPDATE: A19 reopened after earlier closure due to police incident

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road had been closed this morning (August 22) between the the Dalton Park turnoff and A182 turnoff for Cold Hesledon.

However a statement posted on social media by Durham Constabulary has since said: “The A19 has now reopened in both directions following a closure earlier this morning while we dealt with a police incident. Thanks to everyone for your patience.”

Confirming the earlier closure, a statement from Durham Constabulary had said: “Officers are currently dealing with an incident on the A19. Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route while we deal with the incident.”

Durham Constabulary have confirmed the A19 has now been reopened.

