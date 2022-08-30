TRAFFIC UPDATE: A1(M) reopens after being closed in both directions as police dealt with ‘ongoing incident’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident which caused the closure took place near Junction 58.

An updated social media post from Durham Constabulary said: “The A1(M) at Junction 58 is now reopen. Thank you for your patience and understanding while the emergency services worked at the scene.”

An earlier tweet from the police said: “The A1(M) at Junction 58 for Darlington is currently closed in both directions due to an ongoing incident.

The air ambulance on the A1(M) in County Durham.

“The motorway is expected to be closed for a number of hours. Please find an alternative route. We will update you as soon as possible but please do not speculate on the circumstances.”

The air ambulance also appears to have been involved.

An earlier tweet from the Great North Air Ambulance said: “At 1.34pm, the Guardian of the North II responded to an incident on the A1(M) near Darlington.

Both sides of the motorway at Junction 58 are closed, and drivers have been asked to find an alternative route.”